Coming down heavily on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for equating Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath dubbed this as a 'Talibani mindset'. Earlier on October 31, Yadav stoked a row by claiming that Pakistan's founder fought for India's independence. Adityanath told a gathering in Moradabad on Monday that this remark reflected the "divisive mindset" of the SP. Maintaining that the people will oppose the attempt to divide the society, he demanded an apology from his predecessor.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "He (Akhilesh Yadav) compared Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel- the man who integrated the nation to Jinnah. This is extremely shameful. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the basis and sculptor of the country's unity and integrity. Work is being done to achieve Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat under the leadership of PM Modi."

"Yesterday, his divisive mindset came to the fore once again when he tried to glorify Jinnah by likening him to Sardar Patel. I think that the people of Uttar Pradesh and India will never accept this divisive mindset. This is the Talibani mindset," he added.

A day earlier, Akhilesh Yadav opined, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle."

BJP-SP faceoff in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. Meanwhile, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

On the other hand, ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav exuded confidence in SP winning 400 seats in the UP polls. While he has ruled out forging an alliance with Congress and BSP, he has remained non-committal about an electoral adjustment with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has forged an alliance with Mahan Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal.