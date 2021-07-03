Yogi Adityanath Shares Ram Mandir Update, Says 'Opposition Wanted To Keep The Issue Alive'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday spoke out against the opposition parties for trying to cause ‘problems’ around the Ram Mandir. Speaking to Republic, the CM dismissed the allegations claiming a major land grab scam had gone down in the state. Yogi Adityanath claimed that the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party was trying to ‘attack Mandir’ as they had nothing else to go after.

‘Don’t have any issues, so attacking Mandir,’ says Yogi Adityanath

The UP- hief Minister has been on the receiving end of criticism from the opposition over the construction of Ram Mandir for some time now. Speaking after winning 66 out of the 75 Zila Parishad seats, Yogi Adityanath said that the opposition is trying to keep the Mandir dispute alive. He claimed that the parties are trying to create ‘hoopla’ where there are no problems at all. The CM also dismissed claims that there were attacks in UP on the day of the SC verdict on the Ram Mandir case.

Speaking about the Ram Mandir verdict day, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The people of UP, despite their beliefs, welcomed the SC verdict together. It was UP’s most peaceful day. There will be some problems caused every day owing to the large population, but not on the verdict day. There was no single cause of violence reported on the day of the verdict.”

“The process of building the Ram Mandir is gaining speed each day thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination. Some people, who want to keep the Mandir dispute alive is trying to create problems. These people had to do something against the government and decided to attack Ram Mandir as they didn’t have anything else to do. They want to cause doubt and fear in the minds of the people,” he added.

Speaking about the land acquisition scam allegations, the UP CM said, “The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has answered each and every query the opposition had put forth. They have made it clear that they have been no confusions in the deals. The alleged Ram Mandir scam has nothing to do with the truth of the matter."

Ayodhya land scam allegation

The Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party earlier in June accused the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of carrying out a major land scam. They claimed that the trust allegedly pushed the price of a piece of land and sought a CBI probe. However, the trust overseeing the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said that all land purchase deals were done transparently, and thus dismissing all allegations of corruption put forth by the state government’s opposition.

IMAGE: PTI