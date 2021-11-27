Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, ascertained Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) conviction to bring about changes and vouched for 'drastic' development brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while CM Yogi was seemingly proud of Purvanchal Expressway. Slamming Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav for abandoning government welfare schemes due to non-implementation, and asserted that Yadav did not intend to develop the state or work towards it.

'Akhilesh Yadav inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway project without acquiring land'

Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the comfort of connectivity in Uttar Pradesh has been brought by BJP while stating that the Akhilesh Yadav-led government had inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway project even without acquiring the land. He said that the SP regime had announced the 341-kilometre-long expressway project even before obtaining the land or completing of paperwork.

"Akhilesh Yadav inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway deceitfully and it was the BJP government that pushed the project," he said.

"In 2017, when I came to power then I realised that progress made, in six months since the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway, was zero," CM Adityanath added.

'Congress, SP, BSP never had vision to develop Uttar Pradesh'

Dismissing the chances of any 'Maha coalition' working against BJP and amongst 'dynastic, corrupt, mafia', CM Yogi pointed out the Opposition's poll loss in 2014, 2017 and 2019. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

"Opposition did not have the vision to develop Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, the journey from Ghoda to Balrampur took nearly 3 to 4 hours, but today it takes less than an hour to reach the destination," CM Yogi said.

"The connectivity has been brought about by the BJP government as SP did not enforce the Central government schemes at all," he further said.

'BJP had ideology, BJP had vision to bring change'

Further, CM Yogi said that infrastructure, a guarantee of employment, education (smart classes) to the grass-roots level have been assured under the BJP regime as other governments continued to govern with complacency and incompetence.

"Congress got the longest time to rule UP, but what did they do? What does SP mean? It means corruption, riots, crimes against women, Gunda raj, nepotism, dynasty. The same is the case with BSP. It is only BJP that has contributed to the development of UP," he further said.