Yogi Adityanath Slams DMK Leader For Making Derogatory Remarks, Raja Issues Clarification

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Coimbatore to address the BJP's rally. While speaking at the rally in Coimbatore, the BJP leader attacked DMK for its leader's disrespectful comments (referring to DMK leader A Raja's comments on TN CM EPS's mother). He said, "When we look at the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, we find that they insult mothers and use filthy language for them. Those who can't respect women, can't have the right to come to power."

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja, who made derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his mother, on Wednesday, March 31, explained that he had compared MK Stalin and Palaniswami through a "simili" as "newborn babies."

Also, hailing the Modi-government's defence achievement in Coimbatore, UP CM Yogi Adityanath recalled defence corridor made in the region, because of which, wing commander Abhinandan combated Pakistan. He said, "PM Modi, the then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman established a defence corridor in Coimbatore as a result of which Tamil Nadu's wing commander Abhinandan combated Pakistan when India did a surgical strike on it to protect its border."

DMK leader A Raja issues clarification over his comment against CM EPS's mother

In his statement to Election Commission, DMK leader said, "In Tamil oratory, simili is a well-accepted norm. In my speech, evolution of the political heights and their means of MK Stalin and Edappadi Palaniswami were compared by me through a simili as newborn babies for the easy understanding of the common mass."

To further clarify his statement, the DMK leader said, "This was in response to the repeated allegations of CM that MK Stalin has never worked hard to become the leader. Hence, if the full text is considered by the committee, I am hopeful that it will wipe out the insult & consequent injury inflicted on me."

On March 30, the EC demanded an explanation from DMK leader A Raja regarding his remarks about Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami's mother. He had been given a time till 6 pm on March 31 to provide a clarification.

In his speech, A Raja hailed DMK Chief Stalin for his political growth and called him a "healthy born child". Whereas, in his derogatory remarks, he called CM Palaniswami "a preterm baby born out of an illegitimate relationship." During an election rally in Chennai, EPS got emotional and cried over such remarks on his late mother for political benefits.

Tamil Nadu will go on polls on April 6 for the 234-member assembly. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

