Yogi Adityanath Slams 'family In Lucknow' For Supporting Anti-CAA Protestors

Without naming any political leader, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed 'a family in Lucknow' for supporting 'miscreants protesting against CAA'. The Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi and wrote 'there is a family in Lucknow which did not go out during COVID-19 pandemic but supported those who 'came to arson the streets in protest against CAA'. Earlier in January, the SP leader had not only participated in protests against CAA but also met with the kin of those who had died during the protest. Akhilesh Yadav's brother had financially supported the family of those killed during protests while his daughter was spotted during a demonstration in Lucknow.

मैं देख रहा था, लखनऊ में एक परिवार है, वह कोरोना काल में कहीं नहीं निकला। लेकिन जब CAA के विरोध में उपद्रवी सड़कों पर आगजनी करने आ रहे थे, तो उनके समर्थन में पूरा खानदान निकल पड़ा था। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 20, 2021

Akhilesh Yadavand anti-CAA protests in Lucknow

In January, a picture of Akhilesh Yadav's 14-year-old daughter Tina Yadav at an anti-CAA protest site in Lucknow had gone viral; however, the party had later said that she was only in the area when someone clicked a selfie with her. However, sources claimed that Tina's friends were a part of the protests; she had gone to meet them and even sat with them for some time. Meanwhile, the SP leader's cousin Dharmendra Yadav had met family members of Suleiman and Anas - the two men who had died while protesting and also given Rs 5 lakh to each family.

Akhilesh Yadav had also met and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families of those who died during anti-CAA protests. After meeting the family, the former Chief Minister had slammed the BJP by calling the CAA bill 'unconstitutional'. 'Those who had nothing to do with the violence were brutally beaten up and sent to jail by the police,' added Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party chief and other leaders also had extended support to anti-CAA protesters and said all those who are protesting against the government are standing up for the Constitution and Preamble. Moreover, Akhilesh Yadav had demanded action against UP Police for allegedly damaging property and attacking protesters during clashes in Lucknow that turned violent in December. The party members had defied prohibitory orders and held a protest outside the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow against the amended Citizenship Act.

Image: PTI