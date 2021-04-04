Yogi Adityanath Slams Mamata Govt; Compares 'hooliganism' In Bengal To 'disruption' In J&K

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday compared the 'hooliganism' in West Bengal with the disruption in Jammu and Kashmir and said the "goons" of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will meet the same fate as goons of UP after BJP comes to power in the state.

"The kind of hooliganism we are witnessing in Bengal, similar disruption used to happen in Kashmir. Today, in Kashmir, not terrorism but development is on the rise," said Yogi Adityanath while addressing a public meeting in Jangaipara. READ | BJP & TMC trade barbs over video showing Mamata Banerjee shake her injured leg

“TMC's 'goons' will be on their knees after poll results. With the formation of the BJP govt in Bengal, goons of TMC will meet the same fate as the goons of UP. These goons will be on their knees after poll results. If Didi uses foul language, youths of Bengal will give her a befitting reply," the BJP leader added.

'Bengal, land of hooliganism'

Earlier on Saturday at a rally in Uluberia Purba, Yogi Adityanath opined that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had turned Bengal into "a land of hooliganism and anarchy."

“Bengal is a land of nation's cultural nationalism but TMC goons have made this land of hooliganism and anarchy. Congress, TMC and the Left have changed the atmosphere and made the state a victim of their appeasement politics. Trends show that BJP will gain a majority and form a government in West Bengal," he said.

Taking a swipe at West Bengal CM, the BJP leader affirmed that Mamata Banerjee had hated the saffron party but now she has started hating Lord Ram too. He added that now people should dismiss the "Ram Virodhi" government from power and vote for BJP.

After a high-voltage battle between Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, the next phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on April 6. The first two phases were held on March 27 and April 1, respectively. The results will be declared on May 2.