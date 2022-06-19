Yogi Adityanath Slams Oppn Parties Over Agnipath Protests; 'They Are Misleading Youth'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition parties for misleading the youths over the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services amid the protest against the scheme.

Addressing a rally in the Chakrapanpur area of UP's Azamgarh, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We all are grateful to PM Modi who brought the scheme of Agnipath. When the world is welcoming it, the opposition parties through their tactics are misleading the youth." Giving the details of the Agniveer scheme, UP CM said that after completing the tenure of 4 years, the Agniveers will be absorbed in paramilitary services and other such services."

#LIVE | Agniveers will get priority in police force & other forces in the state: UP CM Yogi Adityanath assures Agniveers of future prospects amid row over the recruitment scheme https://t.co/Zij3xEztSh pic.twitter.com/k11jQrEw8e — Republic (@republic) June 19, 2022

Assuring the Agniveers of future prospects amid the ongoing protests, CM Yogi said, "Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and many other state governments have announced that when Agniveers will come completing their 4 years training, we will give them priority in several services including the police force."

Speaking about the previous governments in UP, he said, "Before 2017 when the government brought vacancies only some specific people were given the job. We have given 5 lakh government jobs. Through private investment, we have provided employment to 1.61 crore youths. But why the BSP and SP had cheated the youths during their government? In the name of giving jobs, they cheated youth and collected money."

Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17.5 and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, on a four-year tenure. After the four-year term, 25% of the youths will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.

The government has assured that Agniveers who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of service will have an abundance of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete their education or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.