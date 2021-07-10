Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition; Asks 'Ambedkar, Lohia Followers' To Note OBCs In Cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday put out a series of tweets slamming the Opposition for politicizing the cabinet expansion. The UP CM stated that the new Modi cabinet 'represents the whole of India' and lauded the composition of the OBC in the council of ministers.

"The new cabinet of respected PM Modi ji really represents the whole of India. The people's representatives and people's participation in the country that our great men, especially thinkers like Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) and Lohia ji had envisioned, is being realized from the government to the society under the leadership of respected Modi ji," said Yogi Adityanath.

"Lohia ji believed that mature democracy is possible only by giving power to the backward. The Prime Minister has given constitutional status to the OBC Commission and has also given the responsibility of the country to the OBC leadership by giving them a big participation in the cabinet. Had Lohia ji been there today, he would have been full of joy to see his thoughts bearing fruit," he added.

UP CM hits out at SP, BSP

Quoting Ram Manohar Lohia, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Today, when the country is witnessing such a huge meaningful and positive social change, unfortunately, some people are protesting politically in this too. Lohia ji had said to such people - "When great works of social change are started, some people oppose it with passion. The remark by the CM is being seen as a direct attack on the statements by the Samajwadi Party (followers of Ram Manohar Lohia) and the BSP (followers of Ambedkar).

"These are the same people who had also opposed the formation of OBC commission and who had insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar as well. These people never followed a single principle of Dr. Lohia in ethics," said Yogi Adityanath.

Hitting out at the SP and BSP, the UP CM urged 'followers of Babasaheb and Lohia' to accept the fact that the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' by PM Modi had realized the spirit of the Constitution in the true sense.

आशा है, आज बाबा साहब और लोहिया जी को मानने वाले आवेश या राजनैतिक स्वार्थ की जगह इस बात को स्वीकार करेंगे कि आदरणीय मोदी जी का 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास' का मंत्र संविधान की आत्मा को सच्चे अर्थों में चरितार्थ कर रहा है। हम सब इसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री जी के आभारी हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2021

Weighing in on the Union Cabinet reshuffle, BSP supremo Mayawati had opined that the overhaul had been ushered to 'hide the failures and shortcomings' of PM Modi's tenure. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had dismissed the cabinet expansion saying that not only the 'coaches', but the entire 'train' needed to be changed, calling for BJP's ouster from power.