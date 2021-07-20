Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Says Congress On A 'mission To Ruin India's Reputation'

On Tuesday, July 20, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the opposition parties, particularly Congress, for insulting democratic procedures and defaming the country globally. He attacked the opposition over the Pegasus scandal in the Parliament which came into light when Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy took to social media claiming that at least two international media outlets were likely to publish reports on the alleged hiring of an Israeli firm for snooping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet colleagues, RSS leaders, judges, and journalists.

In a press conference, Yogi Adityanath said. "Opposition parties are behind a bigger conspiracy as they have posed allegations on the Centre before the discussions in Parliament. The opposition is not allowing to hold discussions on the pretext of espionage scandal and is defaming the country by making false and baseless allegations".

He added, "Important issues including farmers' protest and COVID-19 management in the country are to be discussed but the opposition is adamant on destructing the Parliament procedures. This is an insult to the democracy."

Pointing at the opposition's ruckus over the introduction of the new Council of Ministers, he said, "The opposition doesn't want the people of the backward community to come forward to lead the nation. And this is the reason why the opposition party members behaved inappropriately when the ministers from Dalit and backward communities were to be introduced on the first day of the Parliament session".

'Congress Party has ruined India's image'

Quoting an example of Congress's attempt to disrupt the country's image, he said during former US President Donald Trump's visit to India in 2020, Congress had planned riots.

UP CM stated that the Congress party has always been on a mission to ruin the country's image in front of the world. When the whole world applauded India's efforts in COVID-19 pandemic management, Congress criticized the government and further misled the public during the vaccination drive. The same is happening concerning farmers' protests where the farmers are misled too. But the opposition will never succeed in their cause.

He further added that the public is watching all the opposition parties' behavior towards resolving important issues and will surely answer in the upcoming elections.

(Image credit: PTI)