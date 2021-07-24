Yogi Adityanath Slams 'politics over Fruit' After Rahul Gandhi's Comment On UP Mangoes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy on Friday after he said that he did not like mangoes from Uttar Pradesh, and preferred mangoes from Andhra Pradesh instead. The comment did not sit well with UP CM Yogi Adityanath who lambasted the Congress MP for engaging in 'divisive politics' over a fruit.

Mango politics

The row over mangoes between the UP CM and the Wayanad MP began after Rahul Gandhi addressed the media over the Pegasus Row on Friday afternoon. As he lashed out at the Centre's denial over the alleged snooping on citizens using Israeli spyware Pegasus, he also responded to a comment from the media revealing his mango preferences.

Responding to a question Rahul Gandhi said, "I don't like mangoes from UP, I like Andhra mangoes.'

Rahul Gandhi's mango preference turned into a huge controversy after the Uttar Pradesh CM entered the fray and accused the former Congress President of harbouring a 'divisive mindset' on fruits. Issuing a strong-worded reply Yogi Adityanath accused him of engaging in 'regionalism' over the taste of mangoes.

Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Yes, your 'taste' itself is divisive. The whole nation is aware of your divisive culture. The effect of this disruptive mindset is so overpowering on you that you have thrown the taste of fruit into the fire of regionalism. But keep in mind that the 'taste' of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is one."

श्री @RahulGandhi जी, आपका 'टेस्ट' ही विभाजनकारी है। आपके विभाजनकारी संस्कारों से पूरा देश परिचित है।



आप पर विघटनकारी कुसंस्कार का प्रभाव इस कदर हावी है कि फल के स्वाद को भी आपने क्षेत्रवाद की आग में झोंक दिया।



लेकिन ध्यान रहे कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक भारत का 'स्वाद' एक है। pic.twitter.com/VMtiyNtnCY — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 23, 2021

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Pegasus row

Apart from his preference over mangoes, Rahul Gandhi addressed the press conference on Friday to demand a judicial inquiry into the Pegasus case. Claiming that the Prime Minister and Home Minister had committed treason, he said that the alleged snooping was an attack on the people's voice. He also went on to demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Pegasus is classified as a weapon by the Israeli state. Pegasus can only be authorised by the state. It is supposed to be used against terrorists, but Prime Minister and Home Minister used it against the Indian state. They have used it politically, have used it against the Supreme court. This has to be investigated and the Home Minister has to resign," fumed Gandhi.

Talking about his own phone being targetted, he said, "My phone was tapped. But this is not about my privacy. I raise the people's voice. This is an attack on people's voice. A judicial enquiry should happen. Only one word is left for this, treason".