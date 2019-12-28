Yogi Adityanath Slams Protesting UP Students: 'Main Job Is To Raise Anti-national Slogans'

Slamming the university students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday said that the universities had only worked on opposition, with protests. Terming the students anti-national, he said they were studying on 'Indian money' but 'working for others'. He also warned the protestors that they would have to pay for the public property which they damage.

"Some universities have nothing but to always oppose us and our schemes. Their main work is to raise anti-national slogans. Their upbringing is from Indian money, but they work for others," he said at a rally in Gorakhpur. The protest is against CAA which seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

He added, "Law is equal for everyone and every religion. We have not given permission to anyone to damage public property in the name of religion. Public property is not for an individual. It is our responsibility to save public property and it is our responsibility to make them aware that if you do such a thing then you have to pay for it."

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on December 15 when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. Police have also booked 1000 Aligarh students in connection with the clashes. CM Yogi Adityanath has issued notice to 498 'vandals' and soon the police will identify the protesters and recover the losses.

