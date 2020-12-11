Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Arnab Goswami; Assures Farmers And Slams Political Manipulation

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and highlighted the steps taken by the Narendra Modi-led government for the welfare of the farmers. Yogi Adityanath slammed the Congress party for opposing the farm laws and pointed out that in the 2019 poll manifesto of the Congress party, they had promised the same reforms, which Chief Ministers of different states had also sought.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also came down heavily on the likes of Yogendra Yadav and others and said that they are 'corporate pawns' who don't want the welfare of farmers. Even as the talks between farmers and Centre have still not brought any consensus, CM Yogi also appealed that farmers should be clear in their demands and they must distance themselves from the 'anti-national forces.' The Uttar Pradesh CM also assured farmers of PM Modi's vision of 'One Nation One Mandi.'

On farmers protest

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The decisions that have been taken in favour of farmers are holistic; they are reformist in nature. I am surprised - Congress mentioned the same farm reforms in its 2019 manifesto and CMs also sought the same - as it is in the interest of farmers. There is an attempt to mislead the farmers; this cannot be allowed to go on. We all believe in India's democracy. For villages, farmers, youth, women - the work the Modi government has done in 6 years, that much work dispensations that ran for 55 years also didn't do. Decisions taken are in the interest of farmers; In the last 16 days the Union Government's top ministers have spoken 5 times with the farmer leaders. 'One Nation One Mandi' - it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who began work towards this. There's no talk of closing mandis."

On politicisation of protest

Highlighting that irrelevant issues being tagged to farmers' protest', CM Yogi said, "The people whose politics is dependent on fearmongering and rumourmongering, those people are constantly trying to spoil the atmosphere of the country, and those political parties should not be heeded. The same people whom we see whenever there is a disturbance, the same people we are seeing now firing off the shoulders of innocent farmers."

When asked about the posters of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid in farmers' protest, he said, "We will never relent to demand seeking release of likes of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam. The true intent of lobby revealed through display of pictures of anti-nationals." Slamming Yogendra Yadav, he said, "Yogendra Yadav spoke for the APMC act in the past, now he is provoking the farmers." He added that failure of Bharat Bandh was befitting response to like of Yogendra Yadav and asserted that India will reject such forces.

In an appeal to the farmers, UP CM Yogi said, "'I appeal to the farmers, that there will be resolution via talks and dialogue. The people who are inciting them don't have their interests and progress at heart." He added, that those provoking farmers are working at the behest of corporate interests and slammed Arvind Kejriwal's AAP for backing APMC reforms and then backing the protests as well.

Yogi says Centre is open to talks

"Some people aren't in favour of the notion that the farmers should also progress and earn the fruits of their labour; they are goading and inciting the farmers. Centre is open to talks, it has opened up for dialogue. However, the farmer leaders will also have to spell out the topics they will discuss via which resolution will be found. The laws are for the entire nation, therefore, all regions have a right to put forth their stand," Yogi said.