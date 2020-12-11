Last Updated:

Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Arnab; Slams 'Corporate Pawns' & Political Hypocrisy On Farmers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami slammed the Opposition for spreading misinformation against farm laws

Jay Pandya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know on Friday hit out at the Opposition and Lobby for spreading misinformation against the Centre's farm laws and misleading the farmers. The BJP leader said that such people have no rights to spread rumours on such important issues and create a situation of unrest in the country. The UP CM also exposed the hypocrisy of the likes of the Aam Aadmi Party and Yogendra Yadav who supported the Bharat Bandh despite being in support of the amendments in the APMC act.

'There are corporate pawns hijacking the protests'

"These people have nothing to do with farmers. The names you spoke about are the ones who are always there to provoke people. We will not tolerate these people who are spreading chaos under the name of farmers. These people who are present everywhere have been rejected by the people. People like Yogendra Yadav would talk about the amendment in the APMC act. They should speak if they are really worried about agriculture and farmers. But here, they are working so that they can get their motives fulfilled. It is unfortunate that posters are being raised in favour of such anti-nationals," Yogi Adityanath said. 

"When the bills were passed in the Parliament, I spoke to several farmers unions who had expressed happiness on the passage of the bills. I would like to appeal once again to all the farmers' unions that a solution will be found if there are talks. These people who are misleading farmers do not want revolution the agriculture sector. They do not want the farmers' to prosper economically. They cannot see India becoming Aarmanirbhar in this sector. There are many faces, who in reality are the pawns of the corporate which do not want improvement in the farming sector," he said.

'Farmers are being misled': Yogi Adityanath

Elaborating on why he said that there are "corporate pawns" who are hijacking the protests, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said "I am saying this because remember, Delhi's AAP government amended the APMC act, issued a notification but then also supported the Bharat Bandh. Yogendra Yadav was in support of the amendment in the past, but when the change was made, he started opposing it and was seen provoking people. This is not the first time it is happening. They were doing it earlier as well and hence they have no credibility. They are using innocent farmers. People of the country rejected the Bharat Bandh. Now, new demands are being added every day and these people who are misleading them. "

Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) -- for nearly two weeks against the Centre's new farm laws. After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts. Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

