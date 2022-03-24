Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in: 12 CMs To Attend; BJP Workers, Oppn Leaders & Saints Invited

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in on March 25 is set to be a grand affair with 12 Chief Ministers likely to attend the ceremony, sources told Republic TV. The list includes Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Moreover, CMs of Bihar, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Puducherry where BJP is a part of the ruling coalition and opposition-ruled states have also been invited.

Besides this, 5 Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also grace the occasion. While BJP is also extending an invitation to leaders of opposition parties, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also already indicated that he will stay away from the event. Besides this, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Mahants of several temples and Maths and industrialists shall be present at the UP CM's oath-taking ceremony. Nearly 2500 BJP workers hailing from other states who came to Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly election have received invites as well with the party making arrangements for their travel and stay.

Furthermore, 100 party workers from each Assembly constituency will come for the swearing-in. The entire route from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow where the oath-taking function is taking place and from there till the BJP headquarters will be decorated with party flags, banners and flowers. Adityanath will take oath as the CM for the second consecutive time in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda and other top party leaders.

BJP sweeps UP polls

Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP. This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from the 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.