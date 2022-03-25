Yogi Adityanath Takes Oath As Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Brajesh Pathak As His Deputies

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the sprawling Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

After Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. The Yogi 2.0 government includes 52 ministers including two Deputy CMs, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State.

#YogiReturns | Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for the second term in the presence of PM Modi, HM Amit Shah.



Some of the new faces in the Council of Ministers are ex-bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma, former Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya. The allies also found representation with Union Minister Anupriya Patel's husband Ashish Patel and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad getting a Cabinet berth. Moreover, Ministers in the earlier Cabinet like Jitin Prasada, Anil Rajbhar, Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary have been retained. CHECK FULL LIST HERE.

Former Deputy Speaker Nitin Agrawal who switched over from Samajwadi Party to BJP before the polls will take oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge). Danish Azad- the general secretary of UP BJP's Minority Morcha will be the lone Muslim face in the new Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet instead of Mohsin Raza. Overall, there are 5 women in Uttar Pradesh's Council of Ministers- Baby Rani Maurya, Gulab Devi, Pratibha Shukla, Rajani Tiwari and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

It should be noted that Yogi Adityanath's feat of completing a five-year term and being elected as the Chief Minister for the second time has not been attained by any of his predecessors. A monk-politician Yogi Adiyanath was a surprise choice when BJP won the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2022 Assembly Pols, Yogi Adityanath chose to contest the elections and won the Gorakhpur Sadar seat by a huge margin. BJP bagged 255 seats while SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.