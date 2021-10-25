Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Modi For His Initiatives To Establish 30 Medical Colleges In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, October 25, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing initiatives to improve India's public health sector and taking steps towards establishing 30 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath said when the country was battling the deadly coronavirus infections, India progressed successfully with the introduction of two COVID-19 vaccines under the leadership of PM Modi.

"From 1947-2016, only 12 government medical colleges were there (in Uttar Pradesh) but now under PM Modi's leadership, 30 medical colleges will be opened. Out of 30, MBBS classes have started in 7 colleges, and today we are inaugurating 9 more; 14 more in future," Yogi Adityanath said.

He added that since India's independence, the country's health sector has lacked development, but for the past seven years issues related to health care and health care facilities have not just been considered but several schemes and projects were implemented as a priority by the Modi government.

The UP Chief Minister said the state and country needed a Ram to destroy the darkness related to health issues and under PM Modi the nation is progressing in terms of health facilities.

He added that with the creation of nine medical colleges in the state, the treatment methods will be improved and employment opportunities will be provided to young aspirants who opt to do public service.

PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 25, visited Uttar Pradesh and inaugurated nine medical colleges in Siddharthnagar with an aim to improve the public health sector. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the event.

Addressing the public meeting, PM Modi said that naming Siddarthnagar's new medical college after Madhav Babu is a true tribute to his service. Also, the name itself will serve as an inspiration to all young doctors who aspire to work for the public. The Prime Minister further cited the contribution of Late Madhav Prasad Tripathi, who tirelessly worked for the country's development.

Detailing the benefits of nine medical colleges, PM Modi said, "With the inauguration of nine new medical colleges, about two and a half thousand new beds have been created. Also, new employment opportunities have been created for more than five thousand doctors and paramedics. With this, a new path of medical education has been opened for hundreds of youth every year".

(Image: @ANINewsUP/Twitter)