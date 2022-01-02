Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Modi For Renaming Khel Ratna Award, Slams Previous Governments

Once again slamming the previous governments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that they played with state's beliefs, women security and youth's empowerment. The Chief Minister who was speaking ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the country's highest sports award Khel Ratna after Major Dhyan Chand. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut.

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister, who named the country's highest sports award Khel Ratna after Major Dhyan Chand, the magician of hockey. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have strengthened the sports sector in the state. The previous governments played with Pradesh people's beliefs, the safety of women and youth's development. Since the BJP government came in 2017, riots have stopped in the state. The Kanwar Yatra, which was stopped, has started again. Now no one can become a threat to the safety of sisters and daughters here," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath on boosting sports sector in the state

Continuing his address, the Chief Minister, ahead of the UP Polls added that the government is working on building grounds, open gyms and stadiums in every village of Uttar Pradesh. He also added that those who did excellent in the recent Olympic and para Olympics were honoured by the state government and awards worth crores were provided to sports personalities. 'Also, the task of giving them fellowship and giving them every kind of best environment, that work also we will do,' added the CM.

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

The statement from Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) read, "One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision."

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. It will include a synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball ground, areas designated to play Volleyball, Handball, and Kabaddi, a Lawn tennis court, a Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome. It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

Image: ANI