BJP Is fulfilling Deendayal Upadhyaya's dreams Of Inclusive India Under PM Modi, Says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Varanasi and unveiling the 63 feet tall statue of the Jan Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"Five decades back, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya dreamt to provide benefits of government schemes to the last man standing in the queue. We are fulfilling his dreams of inclusive India through our schemes. The Modi government has provided toilets, LPG gas cylinder, houses and electricity connections to every household for all citizens," the Chief Minister said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Memorial Centre.

"PM Modi has changed the face of Varanasi and made it a world-class city. In the past, the Modi government had cleared the development schemes of more than Rs.1,254 crore for Varanasi. Now, he is giving us a new gift- Mahakal Express which will run between Varanasi and Indore," the Chief Minister added.

The 'Pancha Loha' statue as it is called stands as the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked on its construction for almost a year in order to complete the structure. It is also stated that about 30 craftsmen and artists from Odisha have worked on the project.

"This memorial (of Deendayal Upadhyaya) which has been built here and this grand statue which has been installed will continue to inspire generations to come, the ethics and thoughts of Deen Dayal Ji will inspire," said PM Modi while inaugurating the statue.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and others were also present at the event.

PM Modi also inaugurated over 30 other projects in Varanasi, which includes a 430-bed super specialty Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU. He also flagged-off a Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, which will be the first overnight journey private train in the country.

