Yogi Adityanath To Be BJP's CM Face For 2022 UP Assembly Polls: Swatantra Dev Singh

Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Swatantra Dev Singh reiterated that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be the party's CM face for the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly elections. Singh also stated that they were going to check with the people on the work done by the UP government in the past four and a half years. BJP president Singh made the remark during a door-to-door contact programme.

Addressing the local people during the programme, Singh said, "In the 2022 assembly election, Yogi (Adityanath) will be the CM face once again in UP. We want development. We want a crime and 'gunda (goon)'-free state. UP is treading on the path of development with an aim to become an Uttam Pradesh."

Yogi Adityanath to be BJP's CM face for 2022 UP elections

Singh's statement comes several days after UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma stated the issue of UP's next CM was already 'settled.' During a recent interview with PTI, Sharma, who himself was a strong candidate for the CM's post in Uttar Pradesh elections in 2017, had said, "This is a settled issue as the BJP's central leadership has already made it clear that the party will contest the UP assembly elections under Yogi Adityanath Ji to return to power."

On Thursday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that UP under CM Yogi was 'scaling new heights.' He stressed that the state needed the BJP government again in the upcoming year. While speaking at a public meeting held in Siddharth Nagar, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development had stated, "Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the state is scaling new heights. CM Yogi has changed the picture of Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the state needs BJP government again."

BJP's in charge of the upcoming UP assembly elections, Pradhan also said that there is no one like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and no one like CM Yogi in the state. He added that the CM is the only leader who made UP number one in every sphere.

Charting out Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's re-election campaign, sources reported on Tuesday that the CM will participate in government programmes on 4-5 days in a week from October. Sources added that Adityanath will also tour all districts to get the local pulse ahead of the elections. Moreover, Adityanath will also visit local BJP MLAs' homes and visit people's homes to know the impact of his government's schemes. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

