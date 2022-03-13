Yogi Adityanath To Discuss UP Government Formation With Top BJP Leaders In Delhi Today

After retaining power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit New Delhi today to hold talks with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After the massive victory of the BJP in the UP state assembly election, the Chief Minister is expected to meet with the top brass of the BJP in Delhi to discuss the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state, as well as the new cabinet.

As reported earlier, Yogi Adityanath will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh during his visit to the national capital.

Meanwhile, contrary to the speculation, Yogi's swearing-in ceremony for the creation of a new administration will most likely take place after Holi, rather than on Holi day. This comes only a day after speculation revealed that Yogi Adityanath could take the oath as Chief Minister before Holi, most likely on March 14 or 15.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also met Governor Anandiben Patel and tendered his resignation. Also, he held talks on the formation of a new government in the state and then informed her of the list of newly-elected MLAs. On the same day, Yogi also presided over a meeting of the state cabinet and expressed his gratitude for the BJP's victory in the UP Election 2022. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his "consistent leadership and guidance."

BJP's massive win in UP

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies registered a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh election of 2022. With the BJP alliance bagging 273 seats in the UP assembly election of 2022 defeating the Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Congress, Jansatta Dal, and others, Yogi is again becoming the CM of the most populous state in India.

CM Yogi Adityanath defeated SP's Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by a huge margin of 1,03,390 votes from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, as per EC.

With his victory, Adityanath has also created history in the state of UP. He will be the first UP CM since independence to be re-elected after serving a full 5-year tenure. Apart from that, Chief Minister Yogi on Thursday appeared to have successfully busted what was dubbed as the "Noida Jinx".

A myth was nurtured for nearly three decades that any chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who visited Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was doomed to go out of power.