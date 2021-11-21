Yogi Adityanath Vows To 'build A New India', Shares Pics Of Deep Discussion With PM Modi

Promising to dedicate all efforts to build a new India, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared photos where he is shown to be in deep discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote a five-line caption stating the leaders have left with a motive to 'make the sun rise'. 'There is a stubbornness to go higher than the sky,' wrote Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend the 56th DGP/IGP conference. The powerful Tweet comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls for which BJP has initiated campaigns to retain power. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

Yogi Adityanath shares pictures with PM Modi:

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

Yogi Aditynath thanks PM Modi for development in UP

The Chief Minister, in his Sunday address from Lucknow, lauded health workers who prioritized saving humanity during the peak COVID outbreak than their own well-being. CM Yogi was speaking at Public Service Commission event where he distributed appointment letters to 310 specialist doctors selected in the first phase and dedicated 15 BSL-2 laboratories. He credited the rapid development that UP recorded in the medical field to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi Adityanath highlights PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat Yojana:

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji started Ayushman Bharat Yojana and UP Govt started the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana and has given Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance cover to every needy person," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

UP CM congratulates newly appointed doctors

After handing out appointments, the Chief Minister congratulated 310 specialist doctors, out of 1,200 selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. CM Yogi also spoke about Zika, and Dengue cases and mentioned that Uttar Pradesh laboratories have also cooperated well in the investigation of cases related to Zika, Dengue in some districts.

Farmers law repealed: Yogi Adityanath's reaction

Yogi Adityanath's Tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Gurupurab announced the Centre's decision to roll back the three farm laws. Both PM and CM Yogi, in their address, had maintained that the laws were for the betterment of the farmers however the Government failed to explain the importance to a certain section of farmers. UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, welcomed PM Modi's announcement. Stating that the decision was in accordance with democracy, Adityanath said that the laws had played a role in increasing the income of the farmers.