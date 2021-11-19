Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Farm Laws' Repeal; Concedes 'Couldn't Convince All Farmers'

Accepting that the Centre had failed to convince all farmers of the three farm laws, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, welcomed PM Modi's announcement. Stating that the decision was in accordance with democracy, Adityanath said that the laws had played a role in increasing the income of the farmers. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Yogi: 'Could not convince all farmers'

"I thank him and welcome this step taken by him (PM Modi). Though a large section of people believed that such laws can play an essential role to increase the income of farmers, some farmer organisations opposed it. Govt attempted to establish a dialogue on all levels, but we could not convince them. We respect democracy. Hence I welcome the repealing of the farm laws," said CM Adityanath.

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till it is repealed in Parliament.

"Previous govts were also considering the farm laws. We had numerous rounds of talks and were ready to amend them according to their demands. Maybe we lacked somewhere, maybe it is our fault that we could not convince the farmers. All farm laws will be officially repealed in the next parliament session. I request all of you to return to your homes," said PM Modi. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed.

Farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. Over 700 farmers have died till date amid protests, claim Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.