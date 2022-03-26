Ahead of the first cabinet meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh ministers including Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke to the media and assured to fulfil promises made by the party. The ministers collectively thanked both the voters and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leadership for trusting them. 'We will go with 75+ target in 2024,' added Deputy CM KP Maurya.

Keshav Prasad Maurya expresses gratitude to CM, HM, and PM for giving him the role of Deputy CM again:

"I want to thank you all. Today Yogi 2.0 started. The work of empowering the poor will continue. Our Lok Kalyan manifesto will go on and will work accordingly. We will go with a 75+ target in 2024. We want to express my gratitude to my CM, HM, and PM that they gave me this role again. In UP we worked well for 5 years,, and in the upcoming 5 years, we will work even more for the people," he mentioned.

Jitin Prasada: 'UP CM called meeting for future planning'

"The CM has called for the meeting. Future planning will be done. We will stand up to the promises made. UP will be made the no.1 state and as you can see that just after a few hours of oath-taking, we started working," added Prasada.

Rakesh Sachan thanks all voters

"I want to congratulate the leadership and our CM that he believed in us and added us to the cabinet. I want to thank the Bhognipur voters, our well-wishers, our leadership. Thanking all the workers," said Rakesh Sachan.

Nitin Agarwal reveals on what Yogi Adityanath said: 'Competition is with our own'

"I want to thank the leadership. We will fulfil the manifesto. Under Yogi's guidance, we are forming the govt again and this is happening after 37 years that a govt is coming again in the state. This increases our responsibility. Yogi Ji said that our competition is with our own work in the last 5 years. We will develop and work for all the people of the state," he added.

Meanwhile, other ministers including Suresh Khanna assured to stand up to the responsibilities given to him and AK Sharma thanked every citizen. Kapil Dev Agarwal also promised to stand on the expectations and on the other hand Sanjay Nishad congratulated the whole nation for standing with Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi and Amit Shah.