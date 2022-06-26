Yogi Adityanath's Chopper Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing In Varanasi; CM Safe

In a major development, the chopper carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was forced to land on a field instead of a helipad in Lucknow on Sunday. Yogi Adityanath was on his way from the police line in Varanasi to Lucknow when his chopper made an emergency landing.

As per the latest updates, the landing was made after a bird hit it following its take-off. It was landed subsequently in the police line and the chief minister had to return to the Circuit House. Later, he left for the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport by road following which he will leave for Lucknow via a state plane.

#BREAKING | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's chopper makes emergency landing; CM is safe and has returned to Circuit House in Varanasihttps://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/mWiurhY7AZ — Republic (@republic) June 26, 2022

Notably, CM Yogi was on a visit to Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the holy city. He reached Varanasi on Saturday evening through a special chopper following which he addressed party workers at the circuit house and later also reviewed the developmental plans.

Image: PTI/Republic