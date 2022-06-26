Last Updated:

Yogi Adityanath's Chopper Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing In Varanasi; CM Safe

The chopper carrying Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was on Sunday forced to land on a field instead of a helipad in Lucknow.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: PTI/Republic


In a major development, the chopper carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was forced to land on a field instead of a helipad in Lucknow on Sunday. Yogi Adityanath was on his way from the police line in Varanasi to Lucknow when his chopper made an emergency landing. 

As per the latest updates, the landing was made after a bird hit it following its take-off. It was landed subsequently in the police line and the chief minister had to return to the Circuit House. Later, he left for the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport by road following which he will leave for Lucknow via a state plane. 

Notably, CM Yogi was on a visit to Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the holy city. He reached Varanasi on Saturday evening through a special chopper following which he addressed party workers at the circuit house and later also reviewed the developmental plans. 

Image: PTI/Republic

READ | Yogi Adityanath lauds MHA's move of 10% reservation in CAPF & Assam Rifles for Agniveers
READ | Yogi Adityanath slams Oppn parties over Agnipath protests; 'They are misleading youth'
READ | Yogi Adityanath hits bypoll campaign trail; says 'SP govt made Azamgarh den of terrorism'
READ | Adivi Sesh's 'Major' team meet UP CM Yogi, latter honours Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family
READ | Rampuri knife in right hands will protect poor: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to people
Tags: Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, CM Yogi chopper
First Published:
COMMENT