Calling Gyanvapi A Mosque A 'historical Mistake': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's First Reaction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, July 31, spoke for the first time on the controversy revolving around Gyanvapi Mosque and said that the Muslim side should accept that calling it a mosque was a “historical mistake”. In an interview with news agency ANI, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also questioned what Hindu symbols and deities are doing inside the premises of Gyanvapi.

Responding to a question regarding the solution towards the controversy, Adityanath said, "If we call it a mosque, it would be a controversy. I feel God has given us a vision, so we must see it. What is Trishul doing inside a masjid? We did not keep it. There's Jyotirling, idols of deities inside the mosque. The walls of the complex are screaming the truth. I feel the Muslim side must give a proposal that there has been a historical mistake and that mistake should be corrected.”

Hindu organisations support Yogi's statement

Responding to Yogi Aditynath's comments on Gyanvai Mosque, National president of All India Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said, "I support Yogi Adityanath ji and this is a very good opportunity to give a message of brotherhood by the Muslim parties, while leaving their claim from the Kashi Vishwanath temple. They should give it back to the Hindus in the state and the country, they should give message of goodwill."

Adding to wami Chakrapani Maharaj's comments, Vishva Hindu Parishad member said, "The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is correct. It is clear that Gyanvapi was a temple. The facts have clarified."

What is the dispute around the Gyanvapi mosque?

In September 2022, the Varanasi District and Sessions Court rejected the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, who manages the Gyanvapi mosque complex, challenging the maintainability of the civil suits filed by five Hindu women in August 2021 seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the complex. The lawsuit was filed based on the belief that a Hindu temple at the site, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple, was demolised during Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's reign and a mosque was built on its place.

Following the petition filed by the Hindu side, a video survey revealed that a Shivling was found inside a wazukhana or reservoir on the mosque complex. Amid the debate over the issues, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recently began the scientific survey of the mosque complex on July 24 after the Varanasi court's order. However, the 'wazukhana' within the mosque complex, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'Shivling' exists, will not be subject to the survey.