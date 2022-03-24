Yogi Adityanath, who left his birthplace at the age of 18 to become a monk at UP's Gorakhpur, scripts history as he becomes the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row. Meanwhile, CM Yogi's sister, Shashi Singh has made an impassioned appeal amid the ongoing preparations for his mega swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled on March 25, 2022.

While speaking to Republic TV after her brother won the assembly elections recently, Shashi Singh appealed to her younger brother Yogi Adityanath to return home and visit their mother soon. Speaking further, she said “Our mother misses her son Adityanath a lot. Ajay (Adityanath) should return home and meet her. If he arrives, I will go and meet him too.”

CM Adityanath had left his house, in Pauri Garhwal, at the age of 18. At that time, no one in the family knew that he was going to become a sanyasi. He also got the name Adityanath in the Math of Gorakhpur itself, said Shashi, who lives in the Panchur hamlet of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal area, and makes a living by selling tea.

CM Yogi's sister, Shashi Singh also recollected childhood memories with her brother as she went down memory lane. "When our mother used to go to work in the farms in the afternoon, we brothers and sisters would often play together," said Shashi. Our games included Guddea-Guriye (Doll games) and cooking food.

She also praised her brother's work in making oxygen cylinders available to hospital beds during the time of COVID-19, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"We find it incredibly tough to cultivate crops here in our village in Uttarakhand," Yogi Adityanath's sister told Republic Bharat about her ordeal. ''We are unable to raise crops due to the presence of wild boars, blue bulls, monkeys, and other wild animals as a result of which we often had to face crop damage. Therefore, I urge the government to include a provision for this as well,'' Singh said.

CM Yogi's Swearing-in ceremony to be held on March 25

On March 25, Yogi Adityanath will take the oath of office as Chief Minister for the second time at the Ekana Stadium. In the 2022 UP assembly elections, the BJP secured a majority for the third time, breaking a 35-year record. All eyes are now on the March 25 swearing-in ceremony. The Yogi cabinet's swearing-in ceremony will be a big event, at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance. At the same time, his elder sister Shashi Singh made a heartfelt plea for him before the UP CM takes oath.

Image: Republic World