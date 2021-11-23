Yogi Breaks Silence On Owaisi's 'Shaheen Bagh' Threat: "I Warn Abbajaan & Chachajaan"

Breaking his silence on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Shaheen Bagh' threat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, warned of strict action if any people's sentiments were stirred on CAA. Addressing a BJP booth event in Kanpur, Adityanath termed Owaisi as 'SP agent' and said that UP was on track to be a riot-free state. BJP chief JP Nadda is currently in UP to inaugurate 69 new party booth offices. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Yogi terms Owaisi as 'SP agent'; warns against Shaheen Bagh reprisal

"There used to be riots every third-fourth day before 2017 in the state. Today, I will give a warning to the person who is again provoking sentiments here in the name of CAA. On this occasion, I would ask these followers of Chachajan and Abbajan to listen carefully. If you spoil the atmosphere by provoking the sentiments of the state, then the government knows how to deal with it strictly. Today, Owaisi is trying to incite sentiments by becoming an agent of SP. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a riot, it is an identity of a riot-free state," warned Adityanath.

आज ओवैसी सपा के एजेंट बनकर भावनाओं को भड़काने का काम कर रहे हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश अब दंगा नहीं, दंगामुक्त प्रदेश की पहचान के तौर पर है: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath#मेरा_बूथ_सबसे_मजबूत — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) November 23, 2021

On Sunday, Owaisi mocked the Prime Minister's emotional speech while repealing the three Farm Laws asking, who did 'tapasya' - was it the PM or the protesting farmers. Addressing a rally in UP's Barabanki, Owaisi also urged the PM to take back CAA, threatening to restart a Shaheen Bagh-like threat again. Several parties have echoed Owaisi's demand to repeal CAA.

He said, "I appeal to PM Modi, BJP to repeal CAA like farm laws because it is against the Constitution. If they will make NPR, NRC law, then we will take to the streets & another Shaheen Bagh will come up here". Retorting to Owaisi's plea to Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait told Owaisi to talk to the govt directly rather than talking to reporters.

Yogi's 'Abba-jaan' jibe

In September, while launching several development projects in Kushinagar, Adityanath alleged that the SP govt along with their used to eat up the ration of the poor, letting them die. He added that 'those who called Abba-jaan used to benefit one community' - referring to Akhilesh Yadav's alleged preference towards Muslims. His comments have been slammed by Congress, AAP and J&K NC as 'communal and hateful'.