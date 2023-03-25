Yogi Cabinet 2.0 Celebrates One Year Anniversary; Releases Account Of 6 Years Of Work

The Yogi Adityanath government celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Chief Minister's second term in office on March 25 as his cabinet has completed six years in office today.

On March 1 (5 years 346 days, in office), he made the record of being the CM for the longest time in UP continuation to date, as per the BJP's press release. Several events will be organised in multiple districts under the leadership of the in-charge ministers to celebrate the occasion.

Yogi 2.0 completes 1 year today

CM Yogi is scheduled to address an event where he will present the achievements of his government's six years in front of the public. Besides, he will also provide information about the investment-friendly environment created in the state due to the improved law and order and the opportunities for employment and self-employment that will be generated from them.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet's swearing-in ceremony was held on March 25, 2022, when Yogi Adityanath took oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term. This came after BJP, alongside its allies, won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 assembly elections.

A total of 52 ministers took the oath and a total of 24 ministers were dropped from the first term of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh including notable names like Satish Mahana, Shrikant Sharma, Dinesh Sharma, and many more. Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya replaced Dinesh Sharma as CM Yogi's deputies.

On March 10, UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.