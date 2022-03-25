Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Keshav Maurya & Brajesh Pathak To Be CM's Deputies; 24 Ministers Dropped

The swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi government 2.0 concluded on March 25, which saw a major overhaul of the ministers in the cabinet, when compared to the previous administration. A total of 24 ministers were dropped from the first term of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh including notable names like Satish Mahana, Shrikant Sharma, Dinesh Sharma and many more.

Yogi Adityanath government 2.0: List of ministers dropped

The ministers who could not make it to the second term of the BJP Government include Dinesh Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh among others. Among those who have been left out and not made a minister include: Mohsin Raza, Jai Prakash Nishad, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Ashok Kataria, Jai Prakash Nishad, and Ramapati Shastri. Neelkanth Tiwari, who was the Minister of State for Tourism and Charitable work, with independent charge also could not find a place in the list of ministers. Tiwari, who hails from the South Varanasi constituency, headed the supervision of the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Brajesh Pathak, KP Maurya to be CM Yogi's deputies

Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya replaced Dinesh Sharma as CM Yogi's deputies and were sworn in on March 25. Additionally, Shrikant Sharma, the Energy Minister and the BJP MLA from Mathura was also dropped from the CM Yogi cabinet. He defeated rival Pradeep Mathur from the Congress party by a massive margin of 1,09,803 votes in the recently concluded assembly elections. He alongside Satish Mahana, the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Minister in the previous cabinet was also left out. Siddharth Nath Singh, former Investment, MSME and Export minister of Uttar Pradesh, has also been dropped from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second consecutive term

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time on Friday with 52 Ministers in the cabinet. The CM is expected to fulfil the poll promises and speed up the development of the state on the back of the momentum gained in the first term. The BJP, alongside its allies, won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the recently held assembly elections.

IMAGE : @BJP4INDIA / TWITTER / ANI