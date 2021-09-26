In a massive shake-up ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, CM Yogi Adityanath is set to expand his state cabinet on Sunday by inducting six-seven more ministers. Sources stated that the likely members to be inducted include - Dharamveer Prajapati, Jitin Prasada, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar Gond, Chhatrapal Gangwar, Paltu Ram, Dinesh Khatik and Baby Rani Maurya. With Governor Anandi Ben Patel reaching Lucknow presently, sources state that the new ministers will be sworn in at 5:30 PM.

UP cabinet expansion at 6:30 PM

As per sources, cabinet expansion has been done keeping the caste equation in mind. The likely ministers include - Ghazipur MLA Sangeeta Balwant (Mallah-OBC), Obra MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond (Tribal), Balrampur Sadar MLA Paltu Ram, MLC Jitin Prasada (Brahmin). Incidentally, both Prasada and AK Sharma were recently made MLCs after Prasad jumped ship from Congress to BJP and AK Sharma - PM Modi's close aide handled the COVID situation in Varanasi. At present, there are 23 cabinet ministers, 9 with independent charge and 21 ministers of state in UP cabinet. With 7 vacancies, UP cabinet can be expanded to accommodate upto 60 ministers.

Previously in June, rumours of cabinet expansion flew after BJP UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh met with Governor Anandiben Patel, but he refuted any such expansion. Later Prasada, who heads the Brahmin Chetna Manch and often claimed that the Brahmin community has been “systematically targeted", was inducted into the BJP as Yogi's 'Brahmin face'. Meanwhile, AK Sharma who was appointed as BJP UP's Vice president, had recently gone to Delhi, seeking a top cabinet berth after PM Modi hailed his 'Varanasi model' of COVID handling.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj has allied with AIMIM, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.