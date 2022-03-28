Yogi Govt 2.0 Cabinet Portfolios OUT: UP CM To Hold Home & Security, Nishad Gets Fisheries

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has allotted portfolios to 52 ministers and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who took oath on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. According to the list, CM will look after 34 departments, including Home, Vigilance and Personnel.

Sanjay Nishad will hold the Fisheries ministry while Nitin Agarwal gets Excise Ministry. This is apart from the two Deputy CMs, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya gets Rural Development and Food Processing and 4 other portfolios, while another Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak will head Medical Education, two other departments

Public Works has been allotted to ex-Congress leader Jitin Prasada while former bureaucrat in PMO Arvind Sharma gets 5 portfolios.

Finance and Parliamentary affairs have been allotted to Suresh Kumar Khanna, while Surya Pratap Shahi will look after the agriculture, and Agricultural Research and Education departments. Swatantra Dev Singh will take care of Jal Shakti and Baby Rani Maurya Women and Child welfare department.

Among Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge, former IPS officer Asim Arun will head the Social welfare, SC/ST welfare departments.

Among other MoS' (independent charge) Sandip Singh, grandson of BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, will take care of Basic Education while Daya Shankar Singh gets Transport.

Danish Azad Ansari, the lone Muslim minister in the MoS rank, has been allocated Minorities Welfare besides Waqf and Haj departments. The only Sikh minister of the same MOS rank, Baldev Singh Aulakh, got Agriculture and Agriculture Education.

BJP bagged 255 seats while SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

UP Cabinet portfolios allotted