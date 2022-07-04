Yogi Govt 2.0 Completes 100 Days; UP CM Lauds Schemes, 'zero Tolerance' Law & Order Policy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded his government's policies and schemes taken for the welfare of the people of the state as his government in Uttar Pradesh completed 100 days of its 2nd term on July 4.

Addressing the conference, CM Yogi Adityanath provided his government's report card on July 4, stating that out of 130 resolutions taken for the welfare of the people before the assembly elections in 2022, his government has included 97 of them in its first budget. Comparing the earlier governments of Uttar Pradesh, he said that the state's GDP has doubled its value during the BJP tenure since 2017.

"In five years, we have seen state’s GDP grow double its value. The same is seen in per capita income. We have also doubled our budget. In 2016-17, the budget was 3 lakh crore, but today it has increased to over 6.15 lakh crore. In our first budget after assembly election 2022, out of 130 resolutions which we took for the welfare of the people, we have included 97 resolutions. Through this, we have cleared our stand that we work for the welfare of the people. The remaining resolution will be completed in the next two years. We will fulfil all our resolution taken before the people of the state," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

UP is becoming data centre hub

Speaking about the digital India scheme and steps taken by his government, Yogi Adityanath said that the state is turning into a hub for data centres. He said that the BJP government in the state has also implemented policies to boost UP as the data centre hub.

"For the first time, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a hub for Data Centre. We have also implemented policies regarding the same and accordingly the state has to establish 4 data centres. Keeping the importance of data in the Digital India time, we will be establishing 4 data centres with a cost of Rs 15,950 crore. In this, more than 4000 thousand youths will get jobs directly," CM Yogi said.

Zero tolerance policy against crimes and criminals

On law & order, CM Yogi said that his government follows a "zero tolerance" policy against criminals. "We have a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals. In 100 days, our government has confiscated Rs 844 crore worth of mafia and criminals' property. From 2017 to this date, we have confiscated Rs 2,930 crore worth of illegal property from mafia."

Unemployment rate has reduced to 2.9%

Yogi said in 100 days his government started several programs and schemes to boost the industrial atmosphere in the state as well as increase employment. He also said that the schemes and policies that his government brought during his 1st term, are now giving positive results.

"After a long period of time, an industrial atmosphere is seen in Uttar Pradesh. Before 2017, investing and industrialising the state was a dream. But now it’s happening," he said. Lauding the welfare scheme taken by his government for the youths, Yogi said, "The unemployment rate during 2016-17 was 18 %, today it has reduced to 2.9%." "The one district and one product has also made us the hub of export. This year, Uttar Pradesh has exported about Rs 1.56 lakh crore. In 2016-17 it was close to 80,000 crores," he added further. He also claimed that in near future, 5 lakh direct jobs as well as 20 lakh indirect jobs will also be provided through various schemes and policies.

"In 100 days, our government has given more than 10,000 government jobs. We fulfilled our goal of giving 10,000 jobs in 100 days. We will provide a 2.35 lakh crore loan to the youths of the state," he said.

Notably, Yogi came into power in Uttar Pradesh once again after securing a thumping victory in the 2022 state assembly elections. It is the second term of Yogi Adityanath as the CM of UP.