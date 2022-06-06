Yogi Govt Cracks Down On Mafia, Releases District-wise List Of Gangsters In Uttar Pradesh

Exercising its iron fist against mafia raj, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released a district-wise list of gangsters and criminals. As per the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, action will be taken against the identified criminals and their illegally-acquired property will be confiscated. The administration has earmarked 62 mafias since March 2022 and a total of 788 people have been booked under the Gangster Act till May 2022.

"The Uttar Pradesh police is regularly acting against the gangsters and mafia in the state. As per the directions of the UP Police, the law and order department is collecting information pertaining to the gangsters and mafia and they are being closely watched. The UP administration has earmarked 50 mafias and the UP police 12 mafias in the month of March 2022. In total, police are cracking down on these 62 mafias and their gangs as per law and order," an official release of the UP government read.

"Between March 2022- May 2022, a total of 788 people have been booked under the Rule 14 (1) of the Gangster Act, and their properties worth Rs 600 crore (Rs 6,61,78,05,123) has been attached. The list includes a total of 30 mining mafia, 228 liquor mafia, 168 animal trafficking mafia, 347 land mafia, 18 education mafia and other 359 persons," it added.

Action will be taken against all 62 mafias: ADG

Prashant Kumar, ADG Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh spoke to reporters and confirmed that the list had been prepared for criminals who committed 'serious crimes.' Action will be taken against all 62 accused, he affirmed.

"Action is being taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police against the mafia and gangsters. The list of criminals who have committed serious crimes has been prepared. Since March 2022, 50 mafias have been identified by the government and 12 by the police headquarters. Action is being taken against all of them," said ADG Kumar.

Earlier in the day, the UP police had also released a poster with CCTV images of at least 40 suspects in the Kanpur violence case. The police have urged the people to reach out to them on the telephone number mentioned in the poster if they have any information about the suspects that would facilitate their identification and subsequent arrest. The informants' identity would remain concealed and protected, the police have assured.