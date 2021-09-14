Yogi Govt To Present 'report Card' Ahead Of UP Polls, All BJP MLAs To List Welfare Work

Eyeing the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is all set to present its report card before the people, showcasing its infrastructure, development projects and welfare policies. Hoping for another favourable mandate in the state, the Yogi Government has also asked all BJP MLAs to present their individual report cards, and list the development work carried out in their constituencies before seeking a vote from the people.

The report card of the Yogi Adityanath Government will be presented before the voters of UP on September 19, the day the government completes four and a half years in office. According to ANI sources, the BJP government will list its development works, welfare policies and infrastructure development projects in the report card. On September 20, BJP MLAs will present their report cards before their respective Assembly segments.

BJP's push for UP Elections

Prior to the 2022 assembly polls, BJP has already commenced its preparations for the elections. Earlier this month, BJP started its 'Prabuddh Sammelan' across the state with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They are also looking forward to holding conventions aiming at the votes of the Brahmins in the state.

Apart from presenting its report card, the Uttar Pradesh administration will also launch a door-to-door campaign to resolve issues that people are facing while dealing with local government offices. They will also organise a 'Garib Kalyan Mela' in every block to send a message that the government is ready to serve people at their doorsteps. The booth committee members will take the government's report card to every household from September 26 till October 2.

"This is done to ensure that government officers go to people and see that their issues on the local level are resolved. This is a great initiative to send a message to the people that this government is not sitting on its high horses and is ready to serve them at their doorsteps," added the source.

In 2017, the saffron party had won 312 Assembly seats in the UP elections. For the 403-member assembly, the party secured a 39.67% vote share.

