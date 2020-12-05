Yogi Says ‘fate Of Bhagyanagar Is Rising’ As BJP Makes Big Gain In Hyderabad Civic Polls

Several BJP leaders used the name ‘Bhagyanagar’ to refer to Hyderabad as they tweeted on the updates of GHMC election counting on Friday evening. As the results put BJP in the second position ahead of local party AIMIM in Hyderabad’s local poll, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and said, “The fate of Bhagyanagar is rising.”

He referred to the citizens as “the people of Bhagyanagar” as he thanked them for showing confidence in PM Modi’s leadership.

“The fate of Bhagyanagar is rising. Many thanks to the people of Bhagyanagar for expressing unprecedented confidence in BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Hyderabad municipal polls,” he wrote in Hindi.

READ | Baba Ramdev Backs UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Renaming Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar; Argues Why

Yogi bats for changing Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar

Yogi Adityanath was in Hyderabad as part of BJP’s star-studded campaign, where he stoked controversy after suggesting that the capital city could be renamed as 'Bhagyanagar'.

Addressing a roadshow for the GHMC polls on Saturday, the UP CM said. “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, why not? I told them we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power. Why can’t Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?”

READ | 'You'll Be Renamed, Not Hyderabad': Owaisi Incensed At Yogi's Bhagyanagar Promise For GHMC

The name comes from a small temple of Goddess Lakshmi, known as Bhagyalakshmi temple, adjacent to Charminar in Hyderabad. Some BJP leaders claimed that the temple got its name from Bhagyanagar which was Hyderabad’s original name before being changed by Muhammed Quli Qutub Shah. The temple falls in the division which is a stronghold of AIMIM.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked if Yogi Adityanath has taken a contract of renaming every place. Asserting that Hyderabad will not be renamed as 'Bhagyanagar' as pitched by the UP CM, Owaisi said MIM is not afraid of BJP's threat.

READ | GHMC Elections: BJP Makes Big Gains As TRS Falls Well Short Of Majority, AIMIM Kingmaker

READ | GHMC Polls: Amit Shah, MoS Reddy Laud BJP's Performance; Aver 'This Is Just The Beginning'