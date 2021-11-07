Slamming the Opposition for not hitting the streets during the COVID lockdown, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, urged voters to 'keep them at home during polls too'. Addressing the crowds in Etawah, he compared the Opposition's inaction to his own govt's pro-active action during the COVID wave. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

"During the COVID pandemic, our government was working with the front-line workers to serve the people. I myself came here twice. But people of other parties were in home isolation. People who are at home when you were in a crisis, should stay there even during polls. They need to be answered just like that. Tell them, "Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega," said Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath confirms 'Will contest UP polls'

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath confirmed that he will contest the forthcoming assembly polls if his party decides so. Speaking to reporters on Friday he said that the party's parliamentary board decides who will contest from where. His rival - Akhilesh Yadav - has already ruled out contesting the polls, preferring the Legislative Council route if SP wins. Similarly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - UP Congress' campaign face - is mulling to contest state polls from Rae Bareli or Amethi, but is yet to make an official announcement.

UP poll campaign

The ruling BJP - fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath - faces challenges from several fronts. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, allying with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

Parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his support for the Samajwadi Party. Both BJP and SP have vowed to win over 400 seats.