Yogi Slams SP's Criticism On Farm Laws; Points At Closure Of Sugar Mills By Akhilesh Govt

Lashing out at the Samajwadi party's criticism on the Farm Laws, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, said that the Opposition was against the laws as they were losing their cut from middlemen. Pointing out the closure of sugar mills and non-existent crop procurement in the consecutive SP and BSP reign, Adityanath listed his govt's direct cash transfer to farmers. Slamming the Republic Day violence, he alleged that the constitutional symbol was disrespected as part of a bigger conspiracy.

Adityanath: 'Oppn must face truth'

जब देश गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा था, उस दिन लाल किले पर तिरंगे का अपमान हुआ। देश के संवैधानिक प्रतीकों का असम्मान हुआ।



क्या यह किसान आंदोलन की आड़ में देश की छवि को खराब करने की साजिश नहीं है?



कोई भी स्वाभिमानी समाज इसको स्वीकार नहीं कर सकता है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 19, 2021

He added, "Samajwadi party should stop this bad habit of raising one issue and then running away while I am answering on it. They are big players who have destroyed farmers - some sold off sugar mills, some did not let procurement centers function. They did not have any plan for flood management. It is not farmers who are angry, but Opposition who are missing their cut from middlemen. While we are ready to resolve issues by talks, if anyone destroys public properties and take law and order in their hands, we will not allow this. It would be good if the Opposition accepts the truth."

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, farmers have intensified the protests with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announcing a tour across Western India from February 14 to 23 - covering Haryana Maharashtra and Rajasthan, holding Kisan Mahapanchayats in these places to encourage more farmers to join the protests. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online.

Worried over losing favour in the Jat community, BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah meeting with party leaders from Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh to tackle the growing dissent and the mahapanchayats being organised by khap panchayats (caste councils) in these states. Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan said that BJP leaders will be reaching out to khaps to remove misconceptions on Farm Laws and talk to UP government regarding sugarcane dues. In response, BKU chief Naresh Tikait has told farmers to boycott BJP leaders from Kisan Mahapanchayats.

