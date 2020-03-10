Yogi Adityanath To Tour State To Get Feedback On Developmental Work Done By Government

In a bid to celebrate three years of governance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is said to embark on a week-long tour later in the month to take feedback on the implementation of various development schemes that the state government has launched in the three years.

The tour is touted to be a celebration of the completion of three years of BJP government as Yogi Adityanath would be the longest-serving BJP chief minister in the state having the largest Assembly. Former BJP Chief Ministers Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh, and Ram Prakash Gupta have held the position for less than three years.

The government is planning to print a book which will contain the developmental work done in the state as well as the gaps in the development in all constituencies irrespective of the parties that have won seats in the state. In this regard, the Chief Minister had also asked all 403 MLAs to give details about the development schemes in their respective constituencies.

Some of the government policies relating to farm loan waiver, housing schemes, dues payment to sugarcane farmers, Ujjawala Yojna and Saubhagya Yojna will be mentioned in the book as well as the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption is also said to be highlighted.

The tour will also include interactions with people and state officials with various public meetings to be held in both rural and urban areas to receive feedback on the work done by the government.

The Chief Minister is also paying much attention to the infrastructural activities to ensure its timely completion. On Monday, the Chief Minister summoned the administration authorities looking after the construction of national highways in the state and inquired about the progress of Mohdipur-Jungle Kauriya Fourlane. The Chief Minister insisted that the work wherever stalled should resume soon and should be completed at the earliest.

(with inputs from ANI)