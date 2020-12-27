Yogi's Police Arrests Congress Netas For 'save Cow' March Days After Vadra's Letter To CM

As the Congress party's Uttar Pradesh wing on Saturday took out the 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' march, several workers including Congress chief of UP Ajay Kumar Lallu were arrested by UP police. The Police used force against the Congress workers even as the grand-old party claimed that their march to save cows and farmers was peaceful.

The Congress had planned a six-day march which was to begin from Saujana Gaushala in Lucknow and culminate at Mandakini river in Chitrakoot district, where the party planned to perform 'tarpan' (religious rites) for the cows that died due to the state government's "mismanagement". Following the same plan, Congress had held 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' march on Saturday in different districts of Bundelkhand to highlight the alleged mismanagement in cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh. The move has come after Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra had written to CM Yogi Adityanath over the issue of cows.

ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh said, "About 50 to 60 workers, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and district unit chief Balwant Singh Rajput were arrested from Dailwara township while trying to take out the march without permission. They have all been taken to police lines."

Priyanka writes to Yogi over cow deaths

On December 22, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Yogi Adityanath highlighting the “horrific” conditions of cows in Uttar Pradesh and asked him to implement Chhattisgarh’s ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ in the state. "The UP government may probably take inspiration from the scheme and we all can serve cows. We can save the cows from being forced to live and die in such horrific conditions and can also help our farmers,” Priyanka wrote in the letter.

She added, “You talked about protecting cows while assuming power. Despite your announcements in this regard, efforts of your government have failed. The corrupt officers and those running cow shelters are indulging in corruption and no one knows how many cows are dying for lack of fodder and water. The ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ is leading to two main benefits - people are feeding their cows at home and not leaving them, while stray cows are being kept in shelter homes. I hope you also want the welfare of cows. So I am writing this letter to you to put a stop to atrocities against the cows. I understand this is my responsibility to make you aware of these issues."

UP Cow-Slaughter Prevention Amendment Ordinance

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had earlier this year approved the Cow-Slaughter Prevention Amendment Ordinance, 2020. The law calls for10 years of imprisonment and up to 5 lakh fine for cases related to cow slaughter. Aimed at protecting cows, the amendment made it a punishable offence to transport bovine animals. Citing loopholes in the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, the statement by the UP government said that the new amendment will aid to implement it 'as per the public sentiment and complaints of illegal cow slaughter and transportation of cattle'.

Moreover, days after Vadra's letter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari instructed all district collectors to provide proposals to set up cowsheds. 147 crore were allocated for the establishment of new cowsheds and the order said that cow servants can also be kept from the budget of the State Finance Commission so that cows can be taken care of properly.

