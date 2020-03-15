The Debate
Yogi Govt To Form Tribunal To Seek Compensation Of Damaged Public Property From Rioters

Politics

Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to form a tribunal to claim compensation from those who damage government and private property

UP govt

Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to form a tribunal to claim compensation from those who damage government and private property, said officials on Sunday. The tribunal designated for looking into compensation claims will be headed by a retired district judge.

According to state government officials, the decision taken by the claim tribunal will not be challenged in any court. The tribunal will have the power to attach the property of the accused and publicised their photograph so that common people do not buy property belonged to them. The tribunal will be able to deploy claim commissioners for damage assessment.

SP counters Yogi govt's 'name-shame' hoarding, puts up Sengar, Chinmayanand poster

The Yogi government had on March 5 put up roadside banners in Lucknow with photographs of people who have been asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests. A political fight had also broken over the posters as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had also put posters near it. While the spokesperson of Samajwadi party IB Singh had put up a poster with rape accused former BJP leaders - Chinmayanand and Kuldip Sengar, Congress had directly targeted Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, putting their criminal records on the poster.

'5 labs for testing Coronavirus have been set up in Uttar Pradesh': Yogi Adityanath

Supreme Court refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

The vacation bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government that as of now, there was no law that could back their action. An apex court bench refused to stay the March 9 Allahabad High Court order directing the Yogi Adityanath administration to remove the posters. A vacation bench of justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose said a "bench of sufficient strength" would consider the matter next week. The posters put by the Yogi Government bear photographs, names, and addresses of those accused of vandalism during protests in December last year. The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the Lucknow administration to remove posters displaying pictures.

(with ANI inputs)

READ: Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove 'name & shame' hoardings for CAA violence suspects

READ: Expelled BJP MLA Sengar convicted of culpable homicide in Unnao rape victim's father death

