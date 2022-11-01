'You Couldn't Stop China...': Omar Abdullah Stokes Row As He Targets Govt On Ladakh Tour

Stoking a big row on Monday, NC vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah indirectly badmouthed the Indian Army during his Ladakh visit. He alleged that the local administration had not only denied him permission to use a mike at a workers' function in Drass but also barred him from staying at the Dak Bungalow. On this occasion, he taunted the government by asserting that it tried to stop him from entering Kargil even as it was unable to prevent China from entering Indian territory. This incredulous claim comes even as the Indian Army has always foiled PLA's attempts at violating India's territorial integrity.

Omar Abdullah remarked, "What happened if there is no mic today? Will there be a drastic change? If while returning from Kargil yesterday, I set up a system here and make an address, will there be a big difference? I was the CM of Jammu and Kashmir for 6 years. I don't understand such decisions. You have gathered here today. We met each other. I will go to Kargil from here, you will return to your homes. What will happen? The fear is pointless. I insisted that I have to come. Otherwise, they had sent a written order not to come here. Why is there so much fear?"

He added, "China has come there. You couldn't stop China, couldn't send it back. No bravery was shown there. I wanted to go from Srinagar to Kargil through Drass. They said that don't come".

#BREAKING | Omar Abdullah makes big allegation, says he was denied access to Drass bungalow and that he was not given permission to use speakers. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/FyWAKM2GlH — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2022

Ex-J&K CM slams Centre

On this occasion, Abdullah observed, "In August 2019, they separated you (Ladakh) from Jammu and Kashmir. If that was your heartfelt demand, why are they scared of allowing us in?" Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, he stressed it cannot sever the centuries-old ties between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by drawing imaginary lines. This was a reference to the fact that J&K was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh in August 2019. He noted, "Our relations are very strong, and these fake lines cannot weaken that. We can feel your pain, we know you are being ignored".