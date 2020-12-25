'You Deny PM-KISAN To Bengal Farmers But Incite In Punjab?': PM Modi Singles Out CM Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the next batch of financial aid totalling Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers. He interacted with farmers from across the country and highlighted the benefits that the farmers have received due to the schemes of his government.

Amidst this, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government while stating that it is only Bengal where the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has not been implemented. He said that while Mamata Banerjee herself exposed the false narrative of the party that had ruled Bengal prior to TMC (the Left), she has resorted to the same kind of politics after coming to power. The Prime Minister said that even as the state government has to not spent a single paisa while implementing this scheme, it is not allowing the benefits to the farmers in order to settle a political score with the Centre.

PM Modi's attack on West Bengal government

"I am appalled to see that 70 lakh farmers of Bengal are deprived of this scheme that is benefitting the farmers all across the country. Bengal government due to their political motives don't want to give this benefit to the farmers of the state. Many of the farmers from West Bengal have directly written to the Central government and expressed their sufferings while demanding that the scheme should be implemented in the state, but the Bengal government is dismissing it. There is not even one state where this scheme has not been implemented but Bengal has blocked it."

The Prime Minister also slammed the Left parties for raising their voice against the farm laws, "Till 30 years, there was a party that ruled Bengal and destroyed it; listen to Mamata ji's old speeches you will know how that party destroyed Bengal. In so many years, they did nothing for farmers, they have not even done one movement in favour of the farmers, but now they have come to provoke the farmers of Punjab. Also, look at the West Bengal government, they will fight with them (Left parties) in Bengal and here, in Punjab and Delhi, they will back them. All this for selfish motives, political gains, what do you think the country doesn't understand all these tricks?"

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Tomar also appealed to West Bengal government to implement the scheme in the poll-bound state. "As per our estimate, in West Bengal, as many as 70 lakh farmers is liable to get Rs 4,200 crore per year under the scheme, but the state government has not given permission to implement it there. I want to appeal to the West Bengal government to implement this scheme under which a benefit of Rs 4,200 crore will be given to the farmers. The farmers of West Bengal have been deprived of this benefit. The entire country knows that PM Modi has filled the gap in the agricultural sector," he said.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

