Last Updated:

'You Don't Rule Your Own People': Union Min Lekhi Explains Govt's Move To Rename Rajpath

BJP leader & Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi supported government's move to rename Rajpath saying, "You don't rule your own people."

Written By
Mahima Joshi

Image: Republic World/PTI


In view of the Central government's efforts to Indianise the colonial symbols, "Rajpath" has now been renamed as "Kartavya Path". Though the move was not much appreciated by the Opposition, the BJP-led government has explained its decision and asserted that "the government is duty-bound to the people of the country" and is not meant to rule them. BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi supported the government's move to rename Rajpath saying, "You don't rule your own people."

Speaking to Republic TV, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said, "The Central Vista, which was known as Rajpath, was non-compliant with the ethos of the country. When we got independence from the British rule, we chose the system of democracy, but unfortunately, we continued with the imperialistic mindset and therefore, it was necessary to change that particular aspect."

"If we look at the history of our country, this particular place was built by imperialistic powers. This road and region was called "Kingsway" and the intersecting road was known as "Queensway", said the BJP minister, adding," However, the name of Queensway's name was changed to Janpath, but Rajpath remained the Hindi translation of Kingsway." 

READ | Delhi's Rajpath to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path'; Modi govt sends big message on 'serving'

She further added, "The sense with which the administrators and leaders joined their position of power after independence were ruling the people, but you don't rule your own people. There has to be a feeling of service when you sit in a position of power." "Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly said that the government is duty-bound to the people," the minister said. 

Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'. A special meeting of the NDMC was presided over by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi as she is also a member of the NDMC. 

READ | With Rajpath renamed, here are 5 big Modi govt moves to Indianise Delhi's colonial symbols

"We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special council meeting today, on September 7," Lekhi said.

Earlier in the Independence Day speech this year, PM Modi stressed the abolition of symbols related to the colonial mindset. Notably, the revamped Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 8.  

READ | 'Raj culture' to 'Kartavya': Renaming Rajpath a big message on democratisation & service
READ | NDMC passes proposal, Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now
First Published:
COMMENT