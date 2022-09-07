'You Don't Rule Your Own People': Union Min Lekhi Explains Govt's Move To Rename Rajpath

In view of the Central government's efforts to Indianise the colonial symbols, "Rajpath" has now been renamed as "Kartavya Path". Though the move was not much appreciated by the Opposition, the BJP-led government has explained its decision and asserted that "the government is duty-bound to the people of the country" and is not meant to rule them. BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi supported the government's move to rename Rajpath saying, "You don't rule your own people."

Speaking to Republic TV, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said, "The Central Vista, which was known as Rajpath, was non-compliant with the ethos of the country. When we got independence from the British rule, we chose the system of democracy, but unfortunately, we continued with the imperialistic mindset and therefore, it was necessary to change that particular aspect."

"If we look at the history of our country, this particular place was built by imperialistic powers. This road and region was called "Kingsway" and the intersecting road was known as "Queensway", said the BJP minister, adding," However, the name of Queensway's name was changed to Janpath, but Rajpath remained the Hindi translation of Kingsway."

As we complete 75 yrs of Independence, it is only fitting to shed the colonial baggage & move towards India@100 in the #AmritKaal w our own legacy. The renaming of “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” is a reminder that d spirit of public service is not “right to rule” but “duty to serve” pic.twitter.com/7IwJW38Csi — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 7, 2022

She further added, "The sense with which the administrators and leaders joined their position of power after independence were ruling the people, but you don't rule your own people. There has to be a feeling of service when you sit in a position of power." "Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly said that the government is duty-bound to the people," the minister said.

Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'. A special meeting of the NDMC was presided over by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi as she is also a member of the NDMC.

"We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special council meeting today, on September 7," Lekhi said.

Earlier in the Independence Day speech this year, PM Modi stressed the abolition of symbols related to the colonial mindset. Notably, the revamped Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 8.