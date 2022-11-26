‘You Freed Bilkis’ Rapists': Owaisi Counters Shah’s ‘rioters Taught Lesson In 2002’ Remark

As polling dates near in the Gujarat assembly polls, the trading of barbs between political leaders is heating up, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday (November 25) hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on teaching a lesson to the Gujarat 2002 rioters.

‘Bilkis’ rapists will be freed by you’

Addressing a public rally in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura, one of Gujarat’s largest Muslim ghettos Owaisi said, "Amit Shah today gave a statement during a public rally that they taught a lesson to the rioters of Gujarat in 2002 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established permanent peace in the state. I want to tell the MP of this (Ahmedabad) constituency, Amit Shah, that the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis' rapists will be freed by you. The lesson you taught was that you will free the murderers of Bilkis' three-year-old daughter. You also taught us that Ahsan Jafri can be killed."

He further asked the Home Minister about the lesson he had for the rioters in the Delhi communal riots in 2020. "Amit Shah, what lesson did you teach to the rioters of Delhi communal riots of 2020?" he further questioned.

Owaisi addressing the people also urged them to vote for the party’s Vejalpur constituency candidate Zainab Sheikh. He said, "If you would vote for Congress or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) then your vote will be wasted. Vote for AIMIM to utilise your vote," he stressed.

AIMIM has fielded 14 contestants in the assembly elections in Gujarat. Earlier informing about the list of candidates representing the party in the state, AIMIM Gujarat State president Sabir Kabliwala tweeted the names of the candidates from Mandvi, Bhuj, Vadgam, Sidhdhapur, Vejalpur, Bapunagar, Dariyapur, Jamalpur Khadiya, Danilimda, Khambhadiya, Mangrol, Limbayat, Surat East and Godhara constituencies.

The 2-phase Gujarat assembly polls are scheduled for December 1 (89 assembly seats) and 5 (93 assembly seats), the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

IMAGE: PTI