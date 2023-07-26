You Have Our Support: Sonia Gandhi To AAP's Sanjay Singh

Quick links:
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (Image: PTI/File)
Congress parliamentary party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday told suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh that he had her party's support.
Sonia Gandhi met Singh, who was protesting his suspension from Rajya Sabha for the Monsoon session in the Parliament complex, before entering Parliament and had a brief chat with him.
"You have our support," she said to him before entering Parliament.
Sanjay Singh was suspended on Monday from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair while protesting on the Manipur issue.
Singh has been protesting his suspension in Parliament premises and has been getting support from the leaders of various parties part of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
