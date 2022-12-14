'You Were Busy': Punjab Guv Slams Bhagwant Mann In Explosive Letter On Cop's Transfer

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit blasted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in an explosive letter about the transfer of Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal. In the letter, the Punjab Governor told the CM he should have been more careful while drafting the letter sent to him on Tuesday about the transfer. Purohit added that the letter clearly showed that due care was not taken while writing to the Governor.

"When serious inputs started coming about the misconduct of SSP U.T. Sh. Chahal, I ascertained their authenticity from reliable sources, after which, I communicated telephonically with Chief Secretary, Punjab on November 28, 2022, my decision to remove Sh. Chal, SSP U.T.," the letter stated.

"I also told him that DGP, U.T. Sh. Praveen Ranjan, will apprise you of the facts. Accordingly Sh. Praveer Ranjan met C.S. Punjab, on November 30, 2020, at 4:30 PM and narrated the details of the case and also requested for a panel, to be sent by Govt. of Punjab. The same day on November 30, 2022, Advisor U.T. Administration also talked to the C.S. telephonically and made a request for sending a panel."

"Chief Secretary, Punjab also met me in my office on that very same day at around 5.30 P.M. and apart from discussing other matter, he was also advised by me, to send a panel of IPS officers, as early as possible," the letter went.

"Sh. Kuldeep Chahal, IPS, too called on me November 30, 2022 and he was clearly told that he had to go back to his Punjab Cadre. Since during this period you were busy, campaigning in Gujarat assembly poll, it was not possible for me to contact you," Banwarilal Purohit's letter stated.

CM unnecessarily raised Punjab vs Haryana issue: Governor

The Punjab Governor further stated that Mann unnecessarily raised a Punjab versus Haryana issue which was unwarranted in a case about an ad-hoc appointment, that too for a very brief period.

Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal was repatriated from Chandigarh nine months before the end of his tenure and sent to his parent cadre Punjab. This was the first time an SSP was relieved before the end of his term. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a letter ordering the SSP to be relieved with immediate effect.