'You Will Act Against Court...?': Kiren Rijiju Raps Kejriwal For 'will Sue CBI, ED' Remark

On Sunday, April 15, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to Arvind Kejriwal's statement that cases will be filed against CBI and ED personnel, questioning whether the Delhi Chief Minister would also file a lawsuit against the court if he is convicted in future. Rijiju further stated that the law should be allowed to take its course.

Rijiju took to Twitter to slam Kejriwal wherein he tweeted, “Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law." (sic)

ED, CBI के ख़िलाफ़ कोर्ट जाओगे और अगर कोर्ट भी ख़िलाफ़ गई तो फिर कोर्ट के ख़िलाफ़ भी जाओगे? pic.twitter.com/YAxSqE1bEx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 15, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he will appear before investigative agencies in the excise policy matter and that if he was "corrupt," no one in the world was "honest." During a press conference in response to the CBI summons in the excise policy case, he said that BJP leaders were seeking his arrest and that if the party had "ordered" the agency to arrest him, it could not refuse.

We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that he will sue CBI and ED personnel for alleged perjury and filing fraudulent affidavits in court.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned the AAP Chief in connection with the matter. Officials said that he has been summoned to appear at the agency office at 11 am to answer questions from the investigating team.

In connection with the issue, the central investigation agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal accused the central investigation agencies of filing fraudulent affidavits in court during a press conference. He tweeted, “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.”

Reactions on CBI summon to Kejriwal

Reacting to the summons by CBI to Kejriwal, AAP's Atishi accused the BJP of stifling Kejriwal's voice with CBI summons. She said that the investigating agencies have yet to prove any corruption worth Rs 1 committed by AAP leaders.

During a press meet she stated, "To date, the investigating agencies of the Central government haven't been able to prove corruption worth Rs 1 connected to any AAP leaders (Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain). They said thousands of crores have been taken as part of corruption, but not a single penny they were able to recover."

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also lashed out at the BJP over the CBI summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the saffron party wants to construct an "Opposition-free India" and is working to "malign" the image of leaders who oppose it.

Sibal asked the opposition parties to speak out against the "misuse" of investigative agencies, claiming that it will be tough to take on the BJP until all such parties unite.

"They (the BJP) want an Opposition-free India and are targeting all Opposition leaders. We've seen how they have targeted Opposition chief ministers of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and other leaders," Sibal said in a statement.