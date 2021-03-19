DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth Confident Of Poll Win; Says 'you Will See When Results Come'

After an alliance was forged between the DMDK and AMMK, Premalatha Vijayakanth’s Desiya Muporkku Dravida Kazhagam has been allotted 60 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Notably, DMDK sealed the alliance pact with AMMK well after the TTV Dhinakaran-led party already announced its candidate list. Following the new alliance, AMMK quickly withdrew its candidate list to renegotiate terms with other parties to put out a fresh one.

In light of recent developments, Premalatha Vijayakanth called for a press conference outside the AMMK party office in Coimbatore on March 17. In the interaction, TTV quipped that this alliance was formed to cast out the ‘evil forces’ (DMK) and the ‘traitorous’ AIADMK along with their allies from Tamil Nadu. He noted that they joined hands with DMDK and AIMIM for the same reason.

DMDK-AMMK join forces in TN Assembly elections 2021

At the same press conference, Premalatha Vijayakanth announced that she will contest from Virudhachalam constituency near Chennai in Tamil Nadu on behalf of the DMDK. The party chief also confirmed that she filed her nomination today in Virudhachalam in the presence of AMMK and DMDK supporters. Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination, Premalatha Vijayakand said, ‘The DMDK is a strong party in all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The DMDK is the largest movement in the village divisions of the state. There is no alternative. You will see our strength when the result comes on May 2,’ she added.

In response to a question on the Opposition presenting strong poll manifestos and vision documents, Premalatha Vijayakanth lashed out at DMK and AIADMK for ‘deceiving’ the people with freebies. ‘Do not fool voters,’ she added. DMDK promises to provide free education and healthcare to all, she explained, observing that those were her only poll promises for the upcoming elections. It is imperative to note that Vijaykanth competed alone in Virudhachalam in 2006 and won with a landslide majority against both DMK and AIADMK candidates, following which his health deteriorated and had to effectively opt-out of all subsequent elections after that. The DMDK will be contesting in 60 places this year but Premalatha Vijayakanth opined that she will campaign only in Virudhachalam, promptly citing Covid-19 and her husband actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth’s ill health.

Image credits: PTI