Young Indian Office Sealed: JDU Asks Congress To Stop 'shielding' Nehru-Gandhi Family

Even as Congress cried foul over the ED sealing the Young Indian Pvt. Limited office, JDU asked the opposition party to stop shielding members of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Speaking to the media on Thursday, JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad dubbed the increased security presence outside the Congress headquarters and the residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as a precautionary measure. Taking a swipe at Congress, he contended that the Sonia Gandhi-led party should agitate on people's issues.

The JDU leader opined, "There is about law and order. In such a situation, Delhi Police had to take preventive steps. I don't think this was unexpected. This decision was taken after considering the delicate situation and the on-ground situation. Instead of shielding the Nehru Gandhi family, Congress should raise its voice on people's issues. This is a matter of corruption. If Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have proof of their innocence, they should not fear the ED action. Congress can play its role as an opposition party effectively if conducts street agitation on issues such as rising prices and decisions pertaining to the repo rate."

गतिरोध की आशंका को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने एहतियात बरतते हुए यह कदम उठाया है और इसमें अप्रत्याशित कुछ भी नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/r47M4JWzX4 — Rajiv Ranjan Prasad (@RajivRanjanJDU) August 4, 2022

ED intensifies action in National Herald case

A day earlier, the ED temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper, located in the national capital. This was reportedly done to preserve the evidence which couldn't be collected as authorized representatives of the company weren't present during the raids conducted on Tuesday. During the searches carried out at 12 locations including the Herald House, the central agency recorded the statement of employees and seized digital devices. As per sources, it also recovered a few incriminating documents.

Addressing a press briefing, Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi remarked, "We are seeing an open-ended investigation for events 10 years ago with siege mentality in the heart of the capital of the world's largest democracy. Can we believe it? I was astonished to believe that people cannot come and go. There are platoons everywhere on the other side of the road also apart from Tughlaq lane. The only sole objective of this exercise is humiliation, insult and intimidation at one level."

He also claimed that this was an attempt to distract attention from the pressing issues plaguing the country. So far, the ED has questioned the Congress president on three occasions. While Sonia Gandhi was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to June 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19. Rahul Gandhi too has been quizzed by the central agency for nearly 54 hours spread over 5 days.