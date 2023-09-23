Young Kid Being Targeted: Kamal Haasan Comes In Support Of Udhayanidhi Stalin

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has extended support to Tamil Nadu Sports minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over the backlash he was receiving for his objectionable remarks on Sanatan Dharma on Friday, September 22 while speaking at a party event. Stalin has equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Covid-19, dengue, and malaria while allegedly calling for its eradication.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, without naming Stalin, opined that he was being hounded for his remark on Sanatana Dharma, Addressing a party meeting, Haasan said that a "young child" is being targeted today as he had spoken about Sanatana Dharma, asserting that there is nothing new in what Stalin has said and late DMK leader and Stalin’s grandfather M Karunanidhi has also spoken about it in the past along with many other leaders associated with the Dravidian movement.

"A young kid (Udhayanidhi Stalin) is being targeted just because he spoke about 'Sanatana'. His forefathers have spoken about 'Sanatana'. Periyar was the one who told us about Sanatan," said Haasan attributing the remarks to EV Ramasamy Periyar.

Udhayanidhi, Haasan evoke Periyar as defence

Haasan claimed that everyone knowns about Sanatan Dharm through Periyar. "Neither the DMK nor any other party can claim Periyar as their own. Tamil Nadu will celebrate Periyar as its own," he said. "All of us got to know about the word Sanathanam because of Periyar. He did not say there's no God, He actually used to work in a temple. He was doing pooja in Kasi with tilak on his forehead. Imagine how much anger he would have had to throw away all that and work in service of the people realising that it’s the biggest service. He lived his entire life like that to show us," said Haasan during party event.

Upon being questioned, Stalin had constantly stayed defiant asserting that his remarks called for ending the evil practice of caste-based discrimination and ensuring social justice in the society. Stalin had name-dropped Periyar EV Ramasamy upon facing backlash. "We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society," said Udhayanidhi while supporting his statement.

SC issues notice to Stalin, Tamil Nadu govt.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notices on a plea filed by B Jagannath seeking an FIR against the Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin against his hate speech.

The apex court has sought responses from the Tamil Nadu government and its minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on a plea seeking an FIR against him for his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark. The top court also issued notices to Tamil Nadu government ministers, including A Raja among others, over comments on Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from ANI)